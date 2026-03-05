All about Saaniya Chandok, the businesswoman who married to Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok got married on Thursday in Mumbai in a ceremony attended by close family members and several well-known personalities from sports and entertainment. The wedding took place at The St. Regis in Mumbai after a series of pre-wedding functions through the week.

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar were present at the ceremony, blessing the couple as they began their new journey together. The couple had earlier got engaged in a private family function in 2025.

Saaniya Chandok has entered the public spotlight following her marriage to cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. While the Tendulkar name is synonymous with Indian cricket, Saaniya is known for her independent entrepreneurial journey in Mumbai’s business circles.

Who is Saaniya Chandok and what is her background?

Saaniya Chandok comes from a prominent Mumbai-based business family. Her grandfather, Ravi Ghai, chairs the Graviss Group, which owns the InterContinental Hotel on Mumbai’s Marine Drive, the legacy Kwality ice cream brand, and gourmet label Brooklyn Creamery.

The group’s diversified hospitality and food ventures recorded revenues of around ₹624 crore in FY23-24, reflecting a 20% year-on-year growth.

She completed her higher education at the London School of Economics, graduating in 2020 with a degree in business management and later pursued certification in veterinary and animal care services, reflecting her interest in the pet care industry.

What business does Saaniya Chandok run?

Rather than joining her family’s hospitality ventures, Saaniya founded Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in 2022, a Mumbai-based pet grooming and wellness brand. She serves as a designated partner in the firm, which focuses on premium grooming and specialised pet care services.

What is Saaniya Chandok’s estimated net worth?

As per CNBC-TV18, her estimated personal net worth ranges between $100,000 and $500,000, primarily derived from her stake in the pet care venture.