‘Almost played entire movie’, say netizens on SRK, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' trailer 

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller Pathaan was released on Tuesday. Soon after the trailer came out, netizens said the trailer had superb action scenes but also gave out almost the entire movie. A user wrote, “Superb action scenes no doubt… But should have saved some suspense for the movie. The trailer almost played the entire movie. Still looking forward to this. Good luck all (sic).”

Superb action scenes no doubt... But kuch suspense movie k liye bachak rakhna chaiye tha.. trailer almost played the entire movie.. Still looking forward to this ..Good luck all 👍 — Biranchi (@biranchi_b4u) January 10, 2023

Another user named Philosopher wrote that while the trailer looks lavish, the story is the same as the 90s. He added the movie looks like a copy of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan’s War. The user wrote, “Pathaan trailer is such expensive and lavish it seems but same 90s type old same story which not at all looks interesting. Copy of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Hrithik’s War. Nothing new as such.” Another user said the film is a copy of the Prabhas-starrer 2019 film Saaho.

#PathaanTrailer is such expensive and lavish it seems but same 90s type old same story which not at all looks interesting. Copy of #SalmanKhan𓃵 s #Tiger3 and Hritiks War. Nothing new as such#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #DeepikaPadukone such a flower pot 😂😂😂#AkshayKumar𓃵 best in action https://t.co/uLCmUMERgL January 10, 2023

Below average trailer... Nothing is new old concept old story... — Prem Jaju(PJ) (@prem_jaju) January 10, 2023

Bollywood copy pasting #Saaho trailer 😁😁😁. https://t.co/mhe5Znoc9y — Prabhas ❣️ Fan. Waiting for #Adipurush 🏹 Salaar (@fanofPrabha) January 10, 2023

It's a Flopp👎👎👎👎 https://t.co/AP6HUmEHBd — Bhavna 💕 Sushant Forever 💕 Justice 4 SSR (@Bhavna080808) January 10, 2023

John Bhai villain Kam Hero jayada dikh raha hai such me mujhe toh Hakla hee villain like laga 🤣 https://t.co/kS8R7LjQrr — 亗खिलाड़ी👑亗 ( 🇸 🇦 🇳 🇯 🇺 ) (@SanjuDon111) January 10, 2023

Goat is back rip all box office records https://t.co/LG49sF5Pfj pic.twitter.com/WqTnb97UzY — v.åhir (@itsss_Ahir) January 10, 2023

Another user wrote, “Rest everything is good but how did that helicopter come inside godown (sic). SRK had doctorate before, but now specially for Pathaan he has done mechanical engineering and made flexible helicopter for himself. Doctor- engineer an inspiration SRK (sic).”

Baaki sab theek hai , how the FKCU that helicopter came inside Godown 😂😂 SRK had doctorate before , but now specially for #Pathaan he has done mechanical engineering & made flexible helicopter for himself.



Doctor - Engineer an inspiration SRK 🙏#PathaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/kcY2KY3gGO — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) January 10, 2023

Some users also appreciated the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s swag, action and dialogues. A user said the trailer gave out huge Major Ram vibes from the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. The user wrote, “That “Jai Hind” in the end… uff! Major Ram Vibes! Literally chills (sic). Can’t wait to witness the charismatic journey on big screen (sic).”

That "Jai Hind" in the end..ufff!

Major Ram Vibes! Literally Chills 🥶



Can't wait to witness the charismatic journey on big screen 💙 ab toh mil hi lenge #Pathaan se 🫡#PathaanTrailer | #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 | @iamsrk https://t.co/cb9I3fWKN1 pic.twitter.com/inrDc3OCnp — Anjali🥤 (@iamanjali16) January 10, 2023

Another user, who goes by the name Ethan Bond on Twitter wrote, “Very unpolished scenes, but SRK mass swag is enough... It’s been years seeing SRK like this (sic).”

Very unpolished action scenes, but SRK mass swag 🔥🔥🔥🔥 is enough..it's been years seeing srk like this 🔥 https://t.co/hhkqIvKXiJ — Ethan Bond (@ethanbonddhfm) January 10, 2023

Great action and dialogue. Looking forward to experiencing it on the big screen. — Khan_Saheb4 (@KSaheb4) January 10, 2023

BLOCKBUSTER Trailer. PATHAAN will break all the records till date 🔥🔥💪💪🇮🇳🇮🇳🫡🫡 #PathaanTrailer — Reach Nazeer (@Reach_Naaz) January 10, 2023

Pathaan trailer was released on January 10 at 11:00 am on the official handles of Yash Raj Films. The film, a part of the YRF’s Spy Universe is all set to release on January 25 in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a RAW field agent Pathaan in the film whereas John Abraham will be the main villain. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have come together for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

