‘Almost played entire movie’, say netizens on SRK, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' trailer 

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller Pathaan was released on Tuesday. Soon after the trailer came out, netizens said the trailer had superb action scenes but also gave out almost the entire movie. A user wrote, “Superb action scenes no doubt… But should have saved some suspense for the movie. The trailer almost played the entire movie. Still looking forward to this. Good luck all (sic).”
Another user named Philosopher wrote that while the trailer looks lavish, the story is the same as the 90s. He added the movie looks like a copy of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan’s War. The user wrote, “Pathaan trailer is such expensive and lavish it seems but same 90s type old same story which not at all looks interesting. Copy of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Hrithik’s War. Nothing new as such.” Another user said the film is a copy of the Prabhas-starrer 2019 film Saaho.
Another user wrote, “Rest everything is good but how did that helicopter come inside godown (sic). SRK had doctorate before, but now specially for Pathaan he has done mechanical engineering and made flexible helicopter for himself. Doctor- engineer an inspiration SRK (sic).”
Some users also appreciated the trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s swag, action and dialogues. A user said the trailer gave out huge Major Ram vibes from the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. The user wrote, “That “Jai Hind” in the end… uff! Major Ram Vibes! Literally chills (sic). Can’t wait to witness the charismatic journey on big screen (sic).”
Another user, who goes by the name Ethan Bond on Twitter wrote, “Very unpolished scenes, but SRK mass swag is enough... It’s been years seeing SRK like this (sic).”
Pathaan trailer was released on January 10 at 11:00 am on the official handles of Yash Raj Films. The film, a part of the YRF’s Spy Universe is all set to release on January 25 in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a RAW field agent Pathaan in the film whereas John Abraham will be the main villain. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have come together for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial.
Also read: Pathaan producers have not received censor certification from CBFC as of yet
Also read: Pathaan controversy: Bajrang Dal vandalises Ahmedabad mall, tears posters of SRK, Deepika Padukone's upcoming film
Also read: Pathaan controversy: Child commission orders UP DGP to remove 'Besharam Rang' clips from social media
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today