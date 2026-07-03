'Alpha' movie Twitter review: 'Final nail in Spy Universe's coffin,' say netizens on Alia Bhatt's latest film

Friday. Theatres. Alia Bhatt in full spy mode. Alpha dropped into the YRF Spy Universe and the internet immediately lost its mind — first-show reviews, hot takes, and reaction threads started flying before the credits even rolled.

Netizens found the movie to be a complete waste of time, wtih some even saying that they had newfound respect for War 2, a YRF Spy Universe film featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in leading roles.

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"Alpha is a cringefest that puts the final nail in the coffin of the Spy Universe. A visually ambitious film let down by a weak, illogical script, unconvincing action, and forgettable writing. Hrithik Roshan's cameo is the only real highlight. Watch at your own risk," a user wrote.

#AlphaReview ⭐️☆☆☆☆#Alpha is a CRINGE FEST that puts the final nail in the coffin of the Spy Universe.



A visually ambitious film let down by a weak, illogical script, unconvincing action, and forgettable writing. Hrithik Roshan's cameo is the only real highlight.



Watch at… pic.twitter.com/FEamy3lJuQ — Gaurav (@k_gauravs) July 3, 2026

A second user said, "Respect for Ayan Mukerji and War 2 increased today. All hail Uday Chopra writing! Shiv Rawail had done well with The Railwey Men, but I didn't expect him to become so bad so quickly. Alia Bhatt had disaster Jigra but Alpha is worse than that! Sharvari will need a serious revival for her future films. Hrithik Roshan's cameo started off low, but ended with elevation."

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"#ALPHA is a BIG JOKE. The story and screenplay are UNBEARABLE, with one illogical moment after another. It’s hard to believe a script like this was approved for a film mounted on such a high budget. #AliaBhatt never comes across as a convincing spy, making it difficult to invest in the central character. Easily it is the weakest film in the Spy Universe," a third user commented.

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#ALPHA is a BIG JOKE. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️



The story and screenplay are UNBEARABLE, with one illogical moment after another. It’s hard to believe a script like this was approved for a film mounted on such a high budget.#AliaBhatt never comes across as a convincing spy, making it difficult… — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) July 3, 2026

Film critics flagged serious inconsistencies in the movie's narrative, especially towards the second half. Nishit Shaw wrote, "BIG JOKE in the second half (sic). Is it that easy for a Pakistani guy to enter the Indian Army and serve the nation? This is TERRIBLE man. Lost all interest in the film from here onwards. But, watching it just to write a detailed review. EXTREMELY disappointed."

#ALPHA



BIG JOKE in the second half. 😭🙏



Is it that easy for a Pakistani guy to enter the Indian Army and serve the nation?



This is TERRIBLE man. Lost all interest in the film from here onwards. But, watching it just to write a detailed review.



EXTREMELY disappointed. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 3, 2026

Film critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal said that Bobby Deol's portrayal of a scorned Army officer is the biggest weakness in Alpha.

"The film shows him as one of the Indian Army’s highest-ranking Major-level officers, only to reveal that he is actually a Pakistani terrorist. In doing so, the screenplay makes the Indian Army and RAW look shockingly incompetent, unable to detect an enemy who had infiltrated the very top of the system. Instead of making the villain look brilliant, the film ends up making India's security and intelligence establishment appear helpless, clueless, and easily outsmarted."

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Apart from its disastrous writing and painfully weak story, the biggest thing that could go against ALPHA is Bobby Deol’s character.



The film shows him as one of the Indian Army’s highest ranking Major-level officers, only to reveal that he is actually a Pakistani terrorist. In… pic.twitter.com/gYWVJBhBQM — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 3, 2026

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Alpha story, cast

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is a part of the Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, also known as YRF Spyverse. It focuses on two girls who join forces to confront a ruthless nemesis, leading to a brutal showdown.

The film features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sangay Tsheltrim in significant roles. The film features Hrithik Roshan in a cameo appearance as Kabir Dhaliwal.

Alpha released in theatres worldwide on July 3, a week ahead of Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4.