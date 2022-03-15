Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Runway 34'’s teaser released

Teaser of the Ajay Devgn directorial Runway 34 has been released today. The 47-second-long teaser, which features Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh as pilots, ends with Bachchan saying in his baritone voice, “Gurutwakarshan—the law of gravity. The object that goes up, comes down with the same pace.”

The teaser also gives movie enthusiasts a glimpse of Bachchan’s character who is apparently the investigator of an aviation accident. The trailer of the film is slated to come on March 21.

The teaser of the film was unveiled by the Antim: The Final Truth actor Salman Khan. Khan shared the YouTube link of the teaser and tweeted, “I don’t have any film ready so I requested my brother Ajay Devgn to give some eidi on Eid. Let us celebrate and watch Runway 34 on this Eid.”

I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34#Runway34Teaser Out Now! https://t.co/NLOhLUQ1sr #Runway34OnApril29 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Devgn also shared the teaser of the movie on Twitter and tweeted, “The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground. Now experience the teaser of Runway 34.”

Watch Runway 34 teaser

The movie is special because it marks Devgn’s comeback as a director after almost 6 years. Prior to this, he had directed Shivaay (2016) and U Me Aur Hum (2008).

About Runway 34

Runway 34, which was earlier named MayDay, is reportedly based on the story of the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight which had a narrow escape after facing turbulence due to unclear visibility. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Jay Kanujia, Tarlok Singh Jethi and Hasnain Husaini.

The upcoming Ajay Devgn film features Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in significant roles. This movie also features Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar.

Also read: Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ to release on June 3 worldwide; what you need to know

Also read: 'The Kashmir Files' box office: Anupam Kher-starrer crosses Rs 42 cr on Monday