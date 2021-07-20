Amul’s shoutout to Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan packs a punch

Amazon Prime Video’s latest film, Toofaan, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, has received widespread appreciation since its release on Friday. Adding to the positive reactions around the film, the iconic dairy brand Amul gave a huge shoutout to the film on its official Instagram and Twitter handles.

In its typical utterly, butterly fashion, Amul created a graphic featuring Farhan Akhtar’s character Aziz Ali in a boxing ring with a witty text ‘Too Fan, Main Bhi Fan. This box packs a punch.’ He can be seen holding a butter knife in one hand and bread in the other. In the caption, it wrote, ‘Bollywood sports drama makes waves on OTT.’

Taking to Instagram, Farhan Akhtar shared the post on his story with the caption, ‘Utterly Butterly Awesome.’ Earlier on Monday, the actor had shared a post on his transformation journey throughout the film’s shooting, leaving his fans surprised. "The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan," he wrote.

Toofaan is a sports drama directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also starring Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak. The film garnered praise for their powerful performances as well as its story.

