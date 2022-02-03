'Anek' to release on May 13; 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' to hit theatres on May 20

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer socio-political thriller Anek has been postponed and the film will now release on May 13 instead of March 31. The new release date of the film was announced by Khurrana in a recent Instagram post. He shared a poster of his upcoming film with the caption, “It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! #Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022.”

This, however, is the second time that the release of this film has been postponed. Earlier the release date of the film was shifted to March 31 from September 17 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anek is the Vicky Donor actor’s second joint venture with the Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha.



Ayushmann Khurrana is seen essaying the role of Joshua in the socio-political thriller set in the northeastern region of India. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.



Anek, is however, not the first Bollywood film to get postponed. Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will now be released on May 20 instead of March 25. This is because the Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer historical RRR is slated to release on March 25.

'BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2' SHIFTS TO A NEW DATE... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - which was slated for release on 25 March 2022 - will now arrive in *cinemas* on a new date: 20 May 2022... Stars #KartikAaryan, #KiaraAdvani and #Tabu... NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ruKqsPPwO8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars actors like Tabu, Kiara Advani and Amar Upadhyay in significant roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also produced by Bhushan Kumar and is a sequel to the 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which featured Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

