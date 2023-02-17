'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Twitter review: Moviegoers give big thumbs down to the Marvel film

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reactions on Twitter: Marvel Studios’ latest offering Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released in theatres alongside the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada today. Soon after the Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors-starrer superhero film was released, Twitter users were quick to share their two cents about the film.

A cine-goer said that every performance in the film is bland and uninspired while adding the script, costumes, and music are boring. The user further went on and asked whether there is a cohesive story at all.

The user wrote, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was what I now expect from Marvel: overly long, uncreative IP sludge. Every performance is completely bland and uninspired. Script is boring. Costumes are boring. Music is boring. Visuals are ugly. Is it fun? Sure. Is there a cohesive story at all?”

Any emotional core? Any points where it feels like there are actually stakes involved? No, unfortunately not. #JonathanMajors is a star, and the best thing about it by far (along with #BillMurray’s cameo), but I hope he hasn’t signed his soul away for this universe. 1.5/5 🌟 February 17, 2023

Another Marvel fan said that the Ant-Man movies were never the best MCU films but they were fun to watch. The fan tweeted, “That hurts. The Ant-Man movies were never the best MCU films, but they were fun. But this would be the lowest rated of the three. Hopefully, it's better than what these early reviews say it is. Otherwise, bad way to start Phase 5.”

ufdah, that hurts. The ant-man movies were never the best MCU films, but they were fun. But this would be the lowest rated of the three. Hopefully, its better than what these early reviews say it is. Otherwise, bad way to start Phase 5. #AntManAndTheWasp https://t.co/wUGlhych0q — Maxmax24 (@Maxmax244) February 14, 2023

Another user said that this film is another mediocre offering from the house of Marvel while adding that it had a slow narration and humour worked only in parts. The user wrote, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Another mediocre from Marvel. Slow narration, humour worked in parts, lots of unnecessary stuff. Jonathan Majors as Kang is just lit (sic) (Main positive). Last 15 minutes (sic) two post credit scenes was good. One time watch but an important watch for MCU followers.”

Another user backed Jonathan Majors for his performance as Kang and tweeted, “Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania is a wild, weird, trippy film. While still falling into some classic Marvel pitfalls, the film is fun. Jonathan Majors is a standout, and I’m obsessed with him as Kang.”

#AntManAndTheWasp is a wild, weird, trippy film. While still falling into some classic Marvel pitfalls, the film is fun.



Jonathan Majors is a standout, and I’m obsessed with him as Kang. pic.twitter.com/maGn0ZvzYK — Lee Travis (@LeeTravis_) February 14, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania story, cast

The film focuses on Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne who explore the Quantum Realm wherein they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, and William Jackson in significant roles.

