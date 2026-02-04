Anurag Kashyap mentioned as ‘Bollywood Guy’ in Epstein Files: What the documents show

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been named in recent media reports after his name surfaced in the newly released Epstein Files, where he is referred to as the “Bollywood guy” in email exchanges linked to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The reference appears in correspondence between Epstein and individuals, including Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza. The emails are part of a vast collection of documents made public following the release of unclassified material connected to Epstein’s activities.

According to reports citing the documents, Kashyap’s name appears in discussions related to Epstein’s proposed travel plans to locations such as Cuba and Shanghai. In these exchanges, he is listed among a group of individuals described as potential invitees to workshops focused on subjects including Buddhism, technology, and medicine.

Importantly, the documents do not confirm that Kashyap attended any such events or ever met Epstein. There is also no indication that he participated in, or knew about, Epstein’s criminal activities. The references merely list names of people who were allegedly expected or suggested to be part of gatherings, without evidence of follow-through.

The emails reportedly place Kashyap alongside several international figures, including Ben Goertzel, Bruce Damer, and DJ Spooky, who are collectively described as “cool people” invited to various intellectual and cultural discussions. There is no material in the released records to suggest that Kashyap and Epstein were present at the same location at the same time.

There has been no direct reply from Epstein in context to Anurag Kashyap in the emails dated 2017. Screenshot that has surfaced on social media regarding this:

About Epstein Files

The Epstein Files are a compilation of documents detailing the network, communications, and movements of Epstein and his associates. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

The latest disclosures stem from the release of more than three million pages of documents by the United States Department of Justice, in response to transparency requirements that mandate the publication of unclassified material related to Epstein’s offences.

In recent weeks, the files have reignited global scrutiny of Epstein’s connections, with several public figures and institutions facing renewed questions about past interactions. However, legal experts and media reports have repeatedly stressed that being named in the documents does not imply guilt or involvement in criminal acts.