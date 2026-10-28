AR Rahman reacts as 'Ramayana' song Mangal Rang tops YouTube Music charts amid controversy

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The song's chart performance comes amid mixed reactions from audiences following its release. While some listeners have appreciated the composition, others have questioned its musical arrangement and its suitability for a film based on the Indian epic.

Why Has Mangal Rang Sparked Debate?

Mangal Rang, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, celebrates the relationship and sacred union of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The song features visuals of the couple against grand palace settings and sweeping landscapes.

Soon after its release, some social media users criticised the track for what they described as a qawwali-like musical arrangement. Others accused Rahman of reusing elements from his earlier Tamil compositions, while some listeners expressed a preference for music rooted more closely in traditional Sanskrit devotional styles.

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The debate subsequently extended to a scene depicting women applying haldi to Lord Rama, with Sita standing beside him. Some viewers questioned whether Sita's presence was appropriate for a traditional groom's haldi ceremony. Others suggested that the sequence could depict a different ceremonial occasion, possibly connected to a coronation.

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Ramayana: Cast, budget, release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Indian film projects, with a reported budget of approximately Rs 4,000 crore. The ambitious adaptation is planned as a two-part cinematic series; the first instalment of Ramayana is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

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The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes several prominent actors in supporting roles.

The film's music is being composed by AR Rahman in collaboration with acclaimed Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, bringing together Indian musical influences and international film-scoring experience.