Aryan Khan walks out of Arthur Road jail after 3 weeks, see visuals

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail three weeks after he was arrested in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case. Khan was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court.

The bail order outside the prison was opened at 5:30 am and officials had collected six to seven bail orders including those of Aryan Khan. He walked out of the jail at around 11 am and reached his Bandra residence Mannat amid huge celebrations.

Aryan Khan on his way to 'Mannat' (Photo: ANI)

Fans gather outside actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' awaiting Aryan Khan (Photo: ANI)

Aryan Khan arrives at his home 'Mannat' (Photo: ANI)

While granting bail to Aryan Khan, the Bombay High Court (HC) imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from prison. The court has also granted bail to Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who are also involved in the case.

In the five-page order, the court stated that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha shall be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

According to the conditions set by the Bombay High Court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court. They are also not allowed to leave India without taking permission from the special court. The trio will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 along with several others after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the Mumbai coast. Earlier, Aryan's bail application was rejected by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court.

He has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8.

