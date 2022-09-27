Asha Parekh to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 will be accorded to actress Asha Parekh. The award will be presented at the National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi. Starting her career as a child actor, Asha Parekh made her debut as lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho and has gone on to act in over 95 movies.

Asha Parekh is a renowned film actress, director and producer and an accomplished Indian classical dancer. She has acted in celebrated films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, Mera Gaon Mera Desh.



Announcing the decision Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Ms Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema." The Minister also announced that the 68th National Film Awards will be held on September 30, 2022 and will be presided over by President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Anurag Thakur also announced that the decision to confer the award to Parekh was taken by a jury of five members. The jury for the selection of 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke award consisted of five members from the film industry: Asha Bhosle, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, TS Nagabharana and Udit Narayan.

