Avatar: The Way of Water box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's magnum opus earns Rs 41 crore in India

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water, which released in theatres in India on Friday, recorded a stellar opening day collection. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Avatar 2 earned Rs 41 crore on its opening day.

#Avatar is fantabulous on Day 1… #South markets go on an overdrive, historic numbers… #North ranges from very good to excellent… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri Rs 41 cr + Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2," Taran Adarsh's tweet read.

In a separate tweet, he highlighted that the film is the second biggest Hollywood opener in India. Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Spider-Man, Avengers Infinity War and Doctor Stanger to become the second-highest Hollywood opener in India. While Spider-Man had collected Rs 32.67 crore on its opening day, Avengers Infinity War and Doctor Strange had earned Rs 31.30 crore and Rs 27.50 crore respectively.

The much-awaited sequel of the 2009 epic science fiction, Avatar: The Way of Water has been made on a budget of around $250-$350 million. The film features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, and Jack Champion.

Interestingly, the film sold Rs 20 crore worth of advance tickets for its opening day across the country.

