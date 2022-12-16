Avatar: The Way of Water directed by James Cameron hits theatres today; all you need to know

Much awaited sequel of the 2009 epic science fiction Avatar– Avatar: The Way of Water– has been released in theatres across India today. The film has been released in 3D and IMAX formats in six languages– English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is being distributed by the India arm of Walt Disney’s Century Studios. However, this is not the only good news for cinephiles as the first full-length trailer of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer also debuted with Avatar 2. The trailer for the Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie also debuted with Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 budget, box office prediction

The latest James Cameron directorial has been made on a budget of around $250-$350 million. The film needs to earn $2 billion in worldwide gross box office collections just to break even, as per Cameron. Avatar 2 is likely to make anywhere between Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore in net collections in India, as per brokerage firm Elara Capital.

Industry sources have also told Business Today that Avatar: The Way of Water could even cross Telugu blockbuster RRR’s Rs 750 crore net box office collection in India on the back of high ticket prices and a long run at the box office. At present, Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2, and RRR have the highest-ever net collections, as per Sacnilk.

Miraj Cinemas MD Amit Sharma notes, “This is one of the most expensive films in the world. You cannot price the tickets for a film made on a budget of half a billion dollars at the same level as a film made on a Rs 15-20 crore budget. Producers and distributors deserve better prices to recoup the investment.”

Avatar 2 plot

Over a decade after the first part, the film focuses on Jake Sully living with his family on the Pandora moon. Jake and Neytiri must team up together to protect his family from an external threat.

Avatar 2 cast

The film features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, and Jack Champion in significant roles.

