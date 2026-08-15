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'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer Twitter review: ‘Doom may be bigger than Thanos,' say netizens on Robert Downey Jr's look in upcoming Marvel film

'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer Twitter review: ‘Doom may be bigger than Thanos,' say netizens on Robert Downey Jr's look in upcoming Marvel film

For longtime comic-book fans, there are plenty of details to pause, rewind and decode. For the Gen Z MCU crowd, meanwhile, Doom is already looking like the ultimate final boss energy

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 1:38 PM IST
'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer Twitter review: ‘Doom may be bigger than Thanos,' say netizens on Robert Downey Jr's look in upcoming Marvel filmMarvel has just dropped another look at the madness that is Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers assemble - because Marvel has just dropped another look at the madness that is Avengers: Doomsday. The new Special Look is already giving fans plenty to scream, theorise and meme about, with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom once again stealing the spotlight. And yes, seeing the man who spent more than a decade as Tony Stark now step into the shoes of one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic villains still feels wild.

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The latest footage turns up the heat on Doom, teasing his terrifying power and his clash with some of the MCU’s biggest names. From Thor to the Fantastic Four, the new glimpse makes one thing clear: this isn’t just another Avengers fight. The stakes are multiversal, the villain is seriously OP, and Marvel appears to be going all-in on the chaos.

For longtime comic-book fans, there are plenty of details to pause, rewind and decode. For the Gen Z MCU crowd, meanwhile, Doom is already looking like the ultimate final boss energy.

READ THIS: Independence Day 2026: Dhurandhar, Uri, Border and more patriotic movies to watch this weekend

Avengers: Doomsday trailer review

One user wrote, "That tagline..“He used to be different.”..is a perfect, chilling hint at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. It plays on our memory of him as Tony Stark and reframes him as someone colder, more calculating, and deeply personal to the heroes !!"

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Second user wrote, "#Doomsday doom is going to be the biggest villian ever and may outshines Thanos the great too , he has more aura than thanos and all avengers combined 😳 just waiting for him to arrive and shatter every records"

Third user wrote, "I mean what kind of aura farming is Dr. Doom doing in the Avengers Doomsday trailer "

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Another user wrote, "Hell Answers To Me For I Am DOOM”

ALSO READ: Warner Bros-Discovery deal: David Ellison may move Paramount out of California, sets October 1 deadline

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Cast of Avengers: Doomsday

The most important names in Avengers: Doomsday include Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, marking his return to the MCU in a completely new role, alongside Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Anthony Mackie as Captain America and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. The Fantastic Four will be led by Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The film will also feature major X-Men icons, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops and Channing Tatum as Gambit. Other key MCU names include Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright and Simu Liu, making Doomsday one of Marvel’s biggest crossover events yet.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 1:37 PM IST
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