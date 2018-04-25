Avengers: Infinity War to become biggest Hollywood opener in India; tickets almost sold out for the weekend

The wait for Marvel's latest offering, Avengers: Infinity War has been long, very long. It has taken 18 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies to bring our favourite superheroes face to face with Thanos, the evil alien threatening to destroy half of the universe. And once the tickets for the movie rolled out, fans showered it with all their love. Even in India, pre-sales that started on April 22 have sky rocketed. Almost all the shows in the opening weekend in the metro cities have sold out. The only movie with higher pre-sales in India is Baahubali: The Conclusion.

"The response to ticket bookings for Avengers: Infinity War has been extremely encouraging across formats. And while, as expected, the craze for watching the film on an IMAX screen is huge, the sales have been remarkable even for the 3D format," said Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow to IANS.

Saksena said that considering the anticipation, Disney opened pre-bookings on Sunday, instead of the regular Wednesdays. The decision paid off, he said.

INOX sold over 40,000 tickets by 7pm on Sunday, while Cinepolis India sold 50,000 tickets on the first day itself. IMAX and 4DX have registered occupancy of 75% in one day.

Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure Limited told IANS that the movie's pre-booking response is outstanding across all their multiplexes. He also said that this is the highest ever for any Hollywood movie in India and second-highest after Baahubali 2.

The movie is faring better in metro cities that also boast a larger English-speaking audience as well as superhero fans.

"Time and again we have seen movies create history at the box office, but we have never before witnessed a phenomenon as such when a Hollywood film created such a frenzy with its advance ticket sales. It's a testament of Marvel's ever-expanding fan base, and the extraordinary buzz around the release of Avengers: Infinity War," Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Ltd said as mentioned in the agency report.

Infinity War is directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney. The movie stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Idris Elba, Don Cheadle, Tom Hiddleston and Benicio del Toro. Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket also star in the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on April 27 across 2,000 screens in the country in English as well as Indian languages including in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.