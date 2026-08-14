'Awarapan 2' movie Twitter review: 'Emraan Hashmi nailed it again,' say netizens on 'Awarapan' sequel

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Here's what netizens said
One user wrote, "Finally the man getting the love and recognition he always deserved.. Will be watching in sometime, stay tuned guys Akhaa Bollywood ek taraf… "
A second user said," #Awarapan2 Nice lovely cinema Pure nostalgic Vibes @emraanhashmi nailed it again!! He effortlessly brings the OG shivam again on screen Thanks @nitinrkakkar for keeping the soul of #Awarapan alive in almost every frame. #PuranGabbi has done tremendous work."
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"Brother, this is spot on. #EmraanHashmi was always a bigger star than Akshay's Khanna and will remain so.The music deserves credit too. #Awarapan2Review #Awarapan2," Third user wrote.
Another user wrote, "Awarapan 2 – Movie Review Awarapan 2 sirf ek sequel nahi, balki emotions, love, pain aur sacrifice ki ek intense journey hai. Film ki sabse badi strength iska emotional connect hai, jo audience ko kahani ke saath deeply jodta hai.My Rating: 4/5 #awarapan2 #Emranhasmi"
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Awarapan 2 story, cast
Awarapan 2 continues the emotional journey of Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi, nearly two decades after the original Awarapan. The film follows Shivam as he confronts a new chapter filled with love, loss, betrayal and redemption, while retaining the intense emotional core that made the 2007 film a cult favourite.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky in key roles.