'Bachcha hai tu mera': From Delhi Police to BookMyShow, brands jump on Dhurandhar wave with witty campaigns

The massive popularity of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is no longer limited to the box office, with brands across sectors tapping into the film's viral dialogues and pop culture moments to drive engagement on social media.

From government agencies to food and entertainment platforms, the film's impact has translated into a wave of creative marketing campaigns built around its most recognisable lines.

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Brands ride the Dhurandhar wave

One of the most widely shared examples comes from Delhi Police, which used a popular dialogue from the film "Bachcha hai tu mera" to promote road safety. In its adaptation, the line was paired with a message encouraging helmet use, turning a cinematic moment into a public awareness campaign.

Food and beverage brands have also joined the trend. Bistro leveraged a recurring line from the film's viral soundtrack, "Ladies and gentlemen, you are not ready for this," flipping it into a playful promotion for its food and shakes. By visually striking out the word "not," the brand hinted that customers were, in fact, ready for the offering blending humour with recall value.

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The revenge for summer pic.twitter.com/gRkA54Va7k — bistrobyblinkit (@bistrobyblinkit) March 19, 2026

Similarly, brands like Bonn Foods, The Waffle Co., Amul, Magicpin and Apsara Ice Creams have incorporated the film's tone and language into their creatives, reimagining the dialogue in contexts ranging from everyday snacking to summer treats. These campaigns rely heavily on familiarity with the film's catchphrases, allowing brands to connect instantly with audiences already engaged with the trend.

Amul Topical: Massive blockbuster film releases its sequel! pic.twitter.com/0Z08aOdswv — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 21, 2026

Dhurandhar realising on Thursday 🤩 Will you go and watch? #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/R94omSNCNv — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) March 18, 2026

Entertainment platforms join in

Ticketing platform BookMyShow added to the buzz with a post that read, "The most powerful people in the country today… The ones who've already seen Dhurandhar: The Revenge before their friends!" The line tapped into audience behaviour around early screenings and social bragging rights, further amplifying the film's cultural impact.

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The trend highlights how films with strong dialogue recall and meme potential can extend their lifecycle beyond theatres, becoming tools for real-time marketing across industries.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an action-driven political thriller that builds on the espionage-heavy narrative established in the first instalment. The film features a multi-starrer cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The sequel picks up right after the events of the first film, diving deeper into the clash between intelligence forces led by Ranveer Singh's character and the larger network of enemies they are up against. Arjun Rampal's ISI Major Iqbal continues to play a key antagonist, adding intensity to the narrative as the stakes get more personal and explosive.