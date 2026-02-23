BAFTA 2026: Farhan Akhtar-backed 'Boong' wins award for Best Children's and Family Film

The Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri film 'Boong' has created history by winning the BAFTA Award for Best Children's and Family Film, becoming the first Indian movie to secure the honour in the category. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film marks a major milestone for Indian regional cinema on the global stage.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The film was nominated alongside major international titles, including Ugo Bienvenu's animated science fiction film 'Arco', Dean Fleischer Camp's live-action animated 'Lilo & Stitch', and Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s 'Zootropolis 2'. The award was presented on stage by Paddington Bear, who joked, "I am the first-ever bear to present an award, and also the first presenter to get marmalade over a BAFTA."

Story, recognition and global journey

Boong first drew attention after its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The story follows a young boy in a Manipuri village living with his single mother after his father, Joykumar, mysteriously disappears. Determined to give his mother "the best gift ever", the boy sets out with a friend to search for his missing father, forming the emotional heart of the film.

Advertisement

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, the film was later selected as the Spotlight Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Director Lakshmipriya Devi has also been recognised for her work, winning Best Director at the Bulbul Children's International Film Festival in Goa, further cementing her reputation as a rising voice in global storytelling.

Indian presence at BAFTA and where to watch

India had a visible presence at the ceremony beyond Boong's win. Actor Alia Bhatt attended the event as a presenter and made her red carpet appearance in a silver sequinned Gucci gown. The BAFTA Awards 2026 ceremony was made accessible to audiences in India through live streaming on SonyLIV and the official BAFTA YouTube channel.