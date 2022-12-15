'Ban Pathaan' calls grow louder as protestors burn effigies of SRK in Indore

Activists of an outfit staged a protest against the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan and its song 'Besharam Rang' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday. The protest came hours after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the use of "saffron costumes" and "objectionable scenes" and called in for a correction in the song.

The activists of "Veer Shivaji Group" gathered at a road intersection and set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire, PTI reported. They demanded to ban the film, set to hit the screens in January next year, alleging the Hindu community is feeling offended by the content of the Besharam Rang song.

On Wednesday, the MP Home Minister said in a tweet that the costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. "The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration," he said.

Prior to that, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President, All India Hindu Mahasabha, took to Twitter to share his disappointment with the movie. He said that there has been an insult of saffron in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan.

Pathaan, which is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023, has been in the limelight for its new song Besharam Rang that was released recently. Many have called in for a complete boycott of the movie since the song was rolled out. The multi-starrer directed by Siddharth Anand is said to be a high-octane action film.

