Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69 in Mumbai Hospital

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday morning. The singer breathed his last in Mumbai’s Criticare hospital. The veteran singer was brought to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday night and doctors failed to revive him.

The hospital stated in an official statement, “He recovered well and was discharged home on February 15. However, after a day at home his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare Hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He suffered from COVID-19 infection last year. He had OSA since last one year. He was admitted on multiple occasions in Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions.”

Lahiri was being treated for multiple diseases and unwell for quite some time and was in and out of the hospital since the last year. Lahiri was being treated for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and recurrent chest infection for the last one year. He was being treated under Dr Deepak Namjoshi. The singer-composer was hospitalised for 29 days, according to the official statement by the hospital.

The veteran singer, popularly known for his work in several films of the 1970s-80s like “Chalte Chalte”, “Disco Dancer”, “Namak Halaal” and “Sharaabi”, had tested positive for coronavirus in April last year.



Bappi Lahiri, fondly known as Bappi da, was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital as a “precautionary measure”, according to a statement by his spokesperson at the time. The statement had read, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.”



It further read, “He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed.” Following this, the singer was confined to bed rest and a wheelchair with a lift was also installed at his residence.



Notably, Lahiri had also featured in a short ad for the Bengaluru-based fintech company CRED in September 2020. The singer shared the 45-second long video on Twitter with the caption, “There was no audition. I was just jamming.”