'Bhediya' movie review: 'Potential to develop into franchise', netizens, critics give Varun Dhawan’s latest film a thumbs up

Netizens and critics have given overwhelmingly positive reviews to the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror comedy film Bhediya. Movie enthusiasts backed Dhawan’s performance in the film and also applauded Amar Kaushik, the director of the film, for choosing a novel concept. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a three-and-a-half star rating and a one-word review of captivating.

He also mentioned that the film “could’ve done with a gripping narrative in first hour.” He added that the storytelling is stretched in this hour and the interval block makes up for all the hiccups.

Adarsh went ahead and commended Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak for their performances and wrote, “Varun Dhawan is the lifeline of Bhediya, a character that has potential to develop into a franchise… Kriti Sanon has her moments… Abhishek Banerjee gets the best lines, he is hilarious… Also worthy of mention are Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak.”

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal gave the film a four-star rating and wrote, “Wholesome entertaining film, with brilliant VFX, graphics and international level 3D effects, Varun Dhawan has lived BHEDIYA…. Lays foundation for many films to come, take a bow Amar Kaushik, you have done it right.. MUST WATCH FILM.”

Wholesome Entertaining film, with brilliant vfx, graphics and international level 3D effects, @Varun_dvn has lived BHEDIYA…. Lays foundation for many films to come, take a bow @amarkaushik you have done it again.. MUST WATCH FILM. #BhediyaReview — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 25, 2022

A user, who goes by Azaad on Twitter, said that while the film’s story is mindblowing, there is too much comedy in the first half and the screenplay is also slow. He tweeted, “Story is mindblowing of Bhediya and too much comedy in the first half but the screenplay is very slow. That’s why you feel bored sometimes but maybe the second half will be strong.”

Story is mind-blowing of bhediya and too much comedy in first half but Screenplay is very slow That's why you feel Boaring Sometimes But Maybe Second half will be strong 😍 #BhediyaMovie #bhediyareview #Bhediya #VarunDhawan — Azaad (@itsme_azaad) November 25, 2022 #Bhediyareview - Movie was best at its visual, vfx and cgi, yes stroy lack krti hai, Sare actors ne bohot shi kam kiya hai especially @Varun_dvn , Comedy was also good, and bhai stree 2 ka reference was 🔥🔥🔥 #BhediyaMovie #VarunDhawan — Mr N (@Mr__N45) November 25, 2022

Another user, who goes by the name Review Junkie on Twitter, noted, “Blend of comedy and horror works in favor of Bhediya. Fine writing. Mostly scenic. Varun Dhawan did good. Fantastic first half. Dragged second half. Needed better writing. BIG MISTAKE: Director tried to put too many things into one. Songs spoil the mood.”

About Bhediya

Directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is a horror comedy film focusing on Bhaskar Sharma who gets bitten by a wolf on a special night that happens once in a year. Due to this, Bhaskar turns a werewolf on full moon nights. The film, made on a budget of around Rs 60 crore, features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Saurabh Shukla and Paalin Kabak in significant roles and also has cameo appearances from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

