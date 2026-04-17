'Bhooth Bangla' movie Twitter review: 'Akshay Kumar in top form,' say netizens

Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy flick Bhooth Bangla hit theatres today amid much anticipation from fans and cinegoers alike. Soon after the film's first day first shows were over, netizens were quick to share their takes on the film.

A user wrote, "The iconic Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan combo plays a solid knock, delivering a perfect mix of chills and chuckles!" He also said that Akshay Kumar is in "top form" in the film, while backing veterans Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav for their phenomenal comic timing.

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🎬 #ScreenAndStumps Review: #BhoothBangla 👻

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ (3.5/5)

One Word: ENTERTAINER!



The iconic Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan combo plays a solid knock, delivering a perfect mix of chills and chuckles!



The Highlights (Boundaries) 🏏:

✅ Akshay is in top form! His… pic.twitter.com/7F7vhlfoBa — Screen And Stumps | Movies & Cricket (@ScreenStumps) April 16, 2026

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A second user also said that Akshay Kumar's performance is the glue that binds the audience to their seats in theatres.

The user wrote, "BhoothBangla is TERRIFIC. A textbook on how to make horror comedy right. It has it all… HORROR, COMEDY, SUSPENSE and Akshay Kumar proves yet again why he rules this genre. He absolutely owns it. PURE ENTERTAINMENT from start to finish (sic)."

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Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

BhoothBangla is TERRIFIC. A textbook on how to make horror comedy right. It has it all… HORROR, COMEDY, SUSPENSE and AkshayKumar proves yet again why he rules this genre. He absolutely owns it. PURE ENTERTAINMENT from start to finish. 👍 #BhoothBanglaReview… pic.twitter.com/XLG8w4MZJU — THE GOSSIP QUEEN👸 (@SakshiMish30028) April 16, 2026

A third user wrote, "Akshay Kumar is in top form... His comic timing, expressions, and effortless switch between fear and humour are a delight to watch. Even after a 14-year long gap, he delivers his absolute best once again in a Priyadarshan film (sic)."

#AkshayKumar is in top form... His comic timing, expressions, and effortless switch between fear and humour are a delight to watch.



Even after a 14-year long gap, he delivers his absolute best once again in a Priyadarshan film 🙌💥#BhoothBangla #BhoothBanglaReview https://t.co/qb4zhbCb7O pic.twitter.com/xUxhDjsvQl — Shivam Jha (@Shivam_Akkian) April 16, 2026

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Some others, however, were not impressed with the film's comedy and slow screenplay.

I wish Bhoot Bangla came out 10 years ago.



Unpopular opinion — watching Priyadarshan sir’s style again feels nostalgic, but also a bit sad… that our childhood entertainer now feels stretched. Still, his humour? Bang on.#BhootBangla is horror + comedy. Story milegi, but don’t… — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) April 16, 2026

#BhoothBangla fails — outdated comedy, no horror, and a slow, tiring screenplay 😵

Akshay Kumar’s flop phase continues 😓#BhoothBanglaReview pic.twitter.com/YyvwMgqAhz — ★Ꮯʜᴀʀʟɪᴇ★ (@Tanveer_srk24) April 17, 2026

Final verdict of Bhooth Bangla



First 40% – pure comedy 😂

Next 10% – shifts into suspense mode

50% – 95% – feels like a full serious mode

Last 5% – back to comedy



Overall, a good watch, but the casting felt off. Wamiqa Gabbi didn’t quite fit for me this could’ve been a great… pic.twitter.com/XOvArorBSg — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) April 16, 2026

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy film which focuses on a man who inherits a palace and plans his sister's wedding there, but strange and supernatural events and locals force him to investigate the property's past.

Besides Akshay Kumar, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Manoj Joshi, and Vindu Dara Singh in significant roles.