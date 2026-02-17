BMC blacklists Aditya Dhar’s B62 productions over ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ shoot, Rs 1 Lakh penalty imposed

In a major setback for filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has blacklisted his production banner, B62 Productions, over alleged violations during the Mumbai shoot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The civic body has also imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty and forfeited a Rs 25,000 security deposit.

The action was initiated after a local resident complained about the use of fire torches on set. The BMC stated that the production team had been “verbally warned on site” against using fire until the completion of the shoot. Despite the warning, police later seized five fire torches from the location.

Following the incident, the BMC’s A-ward maintenance department submitted a proposal to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 1), recommending strict action. The note called for forfeiture of the Rs 25,000 security deposit made via the online permission portal and a Rs 1 lakh fine for violation of the undertaking. It also proposed blacklisting applicants Komal Pokhariyal and Nasir Khan, who had signed a declaration stating that no fire would be used during filming along with B62 Productions.

The civic body further clarified that the production house would be barred from applying for permissions through the Maharashtra Film City online facility. Officials reportedly said the move was necessary to ensure compliance with safety norms, particularly in densely populated urban areas like South Mumbai.

Industry sources suggest that large-scale action sequences involving practical fire effects were part of the shoot schedule. However, civic authorities have maintained that public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Dhar, is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 19. The film serves as a sequel to Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, 2025, and emerged as a major box-office success. The sequel stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Neither Dhar nor B62 Productions has issued an official statement on the controversy so far.