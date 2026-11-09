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Bollywood meets Hollywood: Hrithik Roshan debuts at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Bollywood meets Hollywood: Hrithik Roshan debuts at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Hrithik Roshan attended the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala alongside global stars like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Nicole Kidman. His invitation marked the first appearance by an Indian actor at the event.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Bollywood meets Hollywood: Hrithik Roshan debuts at LACMA Art + Film Gala Hrithik Roshan, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian at LACMA Gala.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan marked Bollywood's debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, one of Hollywood’s most exclusive annual cultural events. He joined Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman and several other international celebrities at the 15th edition of the gala in Los Angeles on November 7.

Roshan attended the fundraiser at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) after receiving an invitation.  The actor arrived on the red carpet in a tailored midnight-blue tuxedo, paired with a crisp white shirt and black bow tie. He was seen greeting photographers with folded hands.

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Hollywood’s biggest night

The LACMA Art + Film Gala brings together leading figures from film, art, fashion and entertainment while supporting the museum’s efforts to expand film-focused programming. The 2026 edition was co-chaired by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow.

Roshan shared the guest list with Hollywood A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Timothee Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh and Ashley Park. Entrepreneurs and reality-television personalities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were also among the high-profile attendees.

Indian representation on global stage

Roshan’s debut at the gala has been widely reported as the first time an Indian actor has attended the event. While LACMA has previously welcomed international celebrities from entertainment and fashion, Roshan’s invitation marks a notable milestone for Indian cinema on this particular global platform.

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The development comes as Indian artists increasingly gain visibility at major international cultural and fashion events. For Roshan, whose career has spanned more than two decades in Hindi cinema, the appearance further underlines his growing presence beyond Bollywood.

DO CHECKOUT: Ramayana trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor’s ₹78 lakh Jacob & Co. Watch on Ram Janmabhoomi steals the show

What the gala supports

The annual Art + Film Gala is a major fundraising event for LACMA, with proceeds supporting the museum’s mission and its efforts to make film more central to its future programming. The 2026 event was held on Saturday, November 7, at the museum in Los Angeles.

Roshan’s appearance has already generated significant attention on social media, with fans praising his classic red-carpet look and celebrating the actor’s presence alongside some of the biggest names in global entertainment.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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