Box Office: Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' releases today; check details here

The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer comedy flick Jugjugg Jeeyo has hit theatres near you. The film has been released at around 4389 screens today. These screens comprise over 3,375 screens across India and 1,014 in the overseas market, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.





By the looks of the trailer, it can be seen that the movie deals with complex emotions of love, friendship, divorce and marriage and is also jam-packed with on-the-spot humour that tickles the funny bones.









The movie has garnered positive reactions from movie critic Taran Adarsh, who has to say #OneWordReview...



#JugJuggJeeyo: WINNER.



Rating:



Now for some #GoodNewwz… #JJJ is a winsome entertainer… Well-made entertainer. Balances drama, humour, emotions seamlessly… Director #RajMehta gets it right yet again… Watch it with your loved ones! #JugJuggJeeyoReview







Sumit Kadel, yet another critic, has given the box office prediction for the mighty star cast film as Box Office Prediction- #JugJuggJeeyo should open in the range of ₹ 10-12 cr nett followed by ₹ 40 cr + next weekend if received well by the audience. Advance sale till Wednesday stands ₹ three cr gross.. will escalate today.

The film has been directed by Raj Mehta and starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles; the movie also stars Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in supporting roles. The film's trailer, released on May 22nd, has garnered over 4.3 million views. The film has been produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.





