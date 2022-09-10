'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev' announced; Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan rumoured to play lead role

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, the first instalment of a planned Astraverse trilogy, has largely received a thumbs up from both the critics and moviegoers alike. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy action-adventure film’s first impression has been encouraging with fans also showing excitement around it.

At the end of the film, the producers announced the title for the second film in the Astraverse universe, which will be called ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’. While it is still not revealed who will play 'Dev' in the second part, there have been speculations that either Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan could play the lead role in the film.

The first film in the trilogy, which establishes Dev’s character, makes way for an intriguing story around him in the second one. Ayan Mukerji-directed movie also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan plays an extended cameo in the movie. The director had earlier proven his storytelling skills with 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Wake Up Sid', among others.

For a little backdrop to Dev, the character is seen as a superhuman and wants to acquire ‘Brahmastra’ to become the greatest power ever.

In Brahmastra Part 1, Ranbir Kapoor plays the character of Shiva, a DJ who learns about his strange connection with the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra - a supernatural weapon claimed to be able to destroy the universe. On the other hand, Mouni Roy’s character Junoon, the queen of dark forces, is on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

According to reports and trade analysts, the movie earned around Rs 43.3 crore on its opening day. As per Trade analyst Sumit Kadel’s Twitter post, the movie’s Hindi version earned Rs 32 crore, and other versions minted Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office.

Kadel, in another tweet, added that the movie grossed Rs 75 crore in total on day 1.

#Brahmastra Day-1 India collection ..



Hindi - ₹ 32 cr nett

Other Languages- ₹ 5 cr nett



Total - ₹ 37 cr nett

Gross - ₹ 43.50 cr — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 10, 2022

He also revealed that the movie is picking up at mass pockets and is expected to collect more than Rs 40 crore on Day 2.

Piyush Jain Exhibitor from Ratlam ( Gayatri Cinema Multiplex) informed me -



“Today #Brahmāstra is almost Double from Yesterday in Ratlam”



Film is picking up at mass pockets, thats a great sign.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 10, 2022

'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' was made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore and was released in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It has also recorded advance bookings worth over Rs 18 crore. Brahmastra has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Disney, among others.