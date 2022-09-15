'Brahmastra Part Two: Dev' to be bigger than Part One? What Ayan Mukerji said about Ranbir-Alia starrer

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is one of the biggest movies to be released recently, mounted at a big budget of Rs 450 crore. Is Brahmastra Part Two: Dev going to be bigger than the first part of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer trilogy? In an interview Ayan Mukerji hinted on the second instalment of the trilogy and how he plans to go about it.

Ayan Mukerji said that Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is going to be a bigger and better film than the first part. “Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is really where the fireworks will begin. It will be bigger and better as it has always been a juicer film on paper,” said Mukerji in an interview to News18.

He said that the team started working on the second part during the pandemic, which delayed the process for the first film. Mukerji said that the storyline for the trilogy was already in place, and that they plan to make Part Two in a much shorter period. Mukerji aims to release the second film in three years.

Mukerji says that before he starts on the second part, he would take a vacation, and hence refused to put a definite timeline.

Talking about the fan theories floating around the internet, Mukerji said that he has seen many and that even Alia Bhatt shared a few fan theories with him. The director said that some of these theories caught his attention, and that the script of the second part is going to be fresher.

Speaking about the characters of the film, Mukerji refused to reveal who is going to play Dev. Netizens are currently banking on Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh. He said that it will remain a “mystery for a while”.

Despite mixed reviews, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is earning big bucks in the box office. The film is said to have made Rs 161 crore in the domestic market. But considering the budget of the film, it still has a lot of ground to cover.

