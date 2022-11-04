‘Brahmastra’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’, other OTT, theatrical releases this week

We have some good news for avid cinema viewers. It is a clash of the titans in the OTT space with Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan I or PS: I releasing on the same day. Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili has released in theatres today for those who enjoy a good survival drama. Nagarjuna-starrer The Ghost and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill’s Enola Holmes 2 have been released on Netflix for fans of edge-of-the-seat thrillers.

OTT, theatrical releases in this week of November

Brahmastra (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Ayan Mukerji-directorial focuses on DJ Shiva, a young man who finds out that he has a connection to Brahmastra, a group that wields it and a battle to get the weapon under control. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in significant roles.

Mili (Theatres)

Mili is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen featuring Anna Ben in the lead role. The Mathukutty Xavier-directorial focuses on a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. The film features Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Ponniyin Selvan I (Amazon Prime VIdeo)

The Mani Ratnam-directorial focuses on the Chola kingdom which is faced with internal and external threats. It also revolves around the crown prince Aaditha Karikalan, his younger brother Arulmozhivarman and the emperor Sundara Raja Chola who are separated by situation. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

The Ghost (Netflix)

The latest Nagarjuna film focuses on a former Interpol officer who goes missing in action. He later reemerges after several years for his beloved family. Besides Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film features Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Ravi Varma and Srikanth Iyengar in significant roles. The film was released on Netflix on November 2.

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

The movie is centred around Enola Holmes, a detective-for-hire who takes her first case to find a missing girl. While Holmes is investigating the case, she senses a dangerous conspiracy and needs help from her friends including Sherlock to unravel the mystery. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter and Susan Wokoma in significant roles.

