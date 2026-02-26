Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release time in India: Final part releases today on Netflix globally

The ton’s whispers are about to reach their pinnacle.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 releases on Netflix this Thursday, February 26, bringing Episodes 5 through 8 and closing the chapter on Benedict’s fraught romance with Sophie Baek. The first half of the season traced their meeting and rising attraction. The final four episodes promise to confront the tensions surrounding their social standing and the “controversial proposal” that has kept fans waiting.

Advertisement

India and the global release schedule

Netflix will release all four episodes simultaneously across regions.

In India, viewers can stream the episodes from 1:30 PM IST.

In the United States and Canada, the series drops at 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET on February 26. UK audiences can watch from 8:00 AM GMT. Singapore will see the release at 4:00 PM SGT, followed by Australia at 7:00 PM AEST and New Zealand at 9:00 PM NZDT.

What to expect in Part 2

The second half of the season is expected to intensify social tensions.

Lady Araminta Gun’s arrival next door to the Bridgertons sets off immediate friction for Sophie. Benedict must balance the rigid social codes of the era while defending a relationship that challenges convention. At the same time, Francesca faces her own romantic complications with Michaela.

Advertisement

Lady Whistledown’s commentary will once again shape the narrative, dissecting the consequences of the Bridgerton family’s latest scandals.

How to watch the finale

Bridgerton remains a Netflix exclusive, and an active subscription is required to watch the finale.

Each of the four new episodes runs for approximately 60 minutes and is available on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and desktop browsers. For those catching up, all eight episodes of Season 4, including the first four released on January 29, will be available for a complete binge starting Thursday.