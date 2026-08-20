Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai’s unseen looks are out; here’s what she wore, why fans can’t stop talking

Aishwarya Rai’s pastel pink Cannes gown

Stylist Mohit Rai recently shared unseen photographs of Aishwarya in a striking pastel pink gown from designer Fjolla Nila. The figure-hugging outfit featured a halter neckline, sparkling embellishments and a dramatic fringe-covered cape that added movement to the look.

The actor kept her styling elegant and understated. She opted for smoky eyes, subtle blush and a mauve-toned lip, allowing the heavily embellished gown to remain the focal point.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered several standout fashion moments at Cannes this year. She began with a striking electric-blue sculptural gown by Amit Aggarwal, featuring a dramatic mermaid-inspired hem. An elegant organza drape added movement to the silhouette, while statement diamond and sapphire jewellery completed the glamorous look.

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A mother-daughter Cannes moment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also made a stylish appearance together at Cannes 2026. Aishwarya opted for a dreamy pastel-pink gown featuring delicate floral embellishments, a flowing silhouette and a dramatic sheer cape, while Aaradhya complemented her in a striking red satin gown with a matching shimmering cape.

The mother-daughter duo’s coordinated yet contrasting looks added another memorable fashion moment to Aishwarya’s Cannes wardrobe, blending elegance, glamour and timeless style.