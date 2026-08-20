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Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai’s unseen looks are out; here’s what she wore, why fans can’t stop talking

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai’s unseen looks are out; here’s what she wore, why fans can’t stop talking

Newly surfaced pictures from the actor’s appearances at the French Riviera showcase her in two glamorous looks, including a pastel pink gown and a shimmering nude ensemble.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 12:01 PM IST
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai’s unseen looks are out; here’s what she wore, why fans can’t stop talkingAishwarya Rai Bachchan's unseen photos from Cannes Film Festival 2026 (Photo: Tony Ward Couture/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2026 fashion moments continue to grab attention, even months after the festival. Newly surfaced pictures from the actor’s appearances at the French Riviera showcase her in two glamorous looks, including a pastel pink gown and a shimmering nude ensemble.

READ THIS: Aaradhya Bachchan personality rights case: 'Does reputation flow down generationally?' Asks Delhi High Court

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Aishwarya Rai’s pastel pink Cannes gown

Stylist Mohit Rai recently shared unseen photographs of Aishwarya in a striking pastel pink gown from designer Fjolla Nila. The figure-hugging outfit featured a halter neckline, sparkling embellishments and a dramatic fringe-covered cape that added movement to the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The actor kept her styling elegant and understated. She opted for smoky eyes, subtle blush and a mauve-toned lip, allowing the heavily embellished gown to remain the focal point.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered several standout fashion moments at Cannes this year. She began with a striking electric-blue sculptural gown by Amit Aggarwal, featuring a dramatic mermaid-inspired hem. An elegant organza drape added movement to the silhouette, while statement diamond and sapphire jewellery completed the glamorous look.

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ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan’s ₹33 lakh-a-month Mumbai deal: Here's how much Big B could earn in 5 years

A mother-daughter Cannes moment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also made a stylish appearance together at Cannes 2026. Aishwarya opted for a dreamy pastel-pink gown featuring delicate floral embellishments, a flowing silhouette and a dramatic sheer cape, while Aaradhya complemented her in a striking red satin gown with a matching shimmering cape.

The mother-daughter duo’s coordinated yet contrasting looks added another memorable fashion moment to Aishwarya’s Cannes wardrobe, blending elegance, glamour and timeless style.

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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 12:01 PM IST
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