'Choli ke Peeche, Peelings seemed fine': KD: The Devil director's wife Rakshita defends Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt song after backlash

The controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil has taken a new turn, with director Prem's wife, actor Rakshita, speaking out against what she described as "selective outrage" over the track.

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, was recently pulled down from YouTube following backlash over its suggestive lyrics and choreography. While criticism has poured in from audiences, celebrities and organisations, Rakshita defended her husband and questioned why the reaction has been so intense compared to similar songs in the past.

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In a series of Instagram Stories, she wrote, "My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter. When songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine."

She further compared the reaction to other films and content, adding, "When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about having sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine, but one song creates massive news. Still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this."

Rakshita also emphasised that a single song should not define a creator's entire body of work. "One song doesn't mean he is a horrible writer or does everything for gimmicks? Wrong… Do you have the rights to question him? Yes… Do you have the rights to abuse him? Nooo you don't," she wrote, calling out the online abuse directed at Prem.

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Highlighting broader trends in entertainment, she added, "Songs are made everyday, bad, good, provocative, special numbers. Today people are watching more bloodshed films, sexual content in films, everything pretty openly."

She also spoke about the challenges faced by the Kannada film industry, stating, "Let me tell you something today selling a film to an OTT, a channel, is the biggest challenge for a Kannada director… he finds it extremely difficult to reach at any heights or even close to other cinema markets."

Concluding her remarks, Rakshita expressed gratitude to supporters and said, "KD is our baby and we will do what's right at the end and only the right. Trust us and smile more."

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The song remains at the centre of a wider debate on content standards in film music, even as the makers are yet to issue an official statement addressing the controversy.

