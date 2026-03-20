Chuck Norris, Hollywood's action legend and martial arts icon, passes away at 86

Chuck Norris, Hollywood’s legendary action star and martial arts icon best known for his role in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at the age of 86. His family said he passed away on Thursday in what they described as a sudden passing. The actor’s official Instagram page confirmed the news on Friday.

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“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the statement read.

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

Long before he became a familiar face on screen, Norris had already made his mark in martial arts. He was a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion and later created his own Korean based American style, Chun Kuk Do. Through the United Fighting Arts Federation, he trained thousands of students, with more than 3,300 black belts awarded worldwide. He was also recognised with a 10th degree black belt, the highest honour in the discipline.

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Born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, he grew up in modest circumstances. At 12, he moved to Torrance, California, and after finishing school, enlisted in the US Air Force in 1958. It was during his posting in Korea that he began training in martial arts, including judo and Tang Soo Do.

After leaving the Air Force in 1962, Norris worked as a file clerk and applied to join the police force, but was placed on a waiting list. He then turned to teaching martial arts, opening a studio that eventually expanded into a successful chain. Among his students were well known names such as Bob Barker, Priscilla Presley, Donny and Marie Osmond, and Steve McQueen, who later encouraged him to move into acting.

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He made his film debut in 1968 with a small role in “The Wrecking Crew,” but it was his appearance alongside Bruce Lee in the 1972 film “Return of the Dragon” that brought him wider recognition, especially their iconic fight scene in Rome’s Colosseum.

Norris went on to feature in more than 20 films, including “Missing in Action,” “The Delta Force” and “Sidekicks.” His most recognisable role came in 1993 with the television series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” where he played a crime fighting lawman. The show ran for nine seasons and became closely associated with his screen image. In 2010, he was named an honorary Texas Ranger by then governor Rick Perry, and was later recognised as an honorary Texan by the state Senate.

He continued to take on occasional roles in later years, including appearances in “The Expendables 2” and the 2024 film “Agent Recon,” and was set to appear in the upcoming project “Zombie Plane.” He is survived by five children, Mike and Eric from his first marriage to Dianne Holechek, twins Dakota and Danilee with his wife Gena Norris, and Dina, whose existence he revealed in his autobiography.

Just days before his death, Norris marked his birthday with a video shared online. “I don’t age. I level up,” he wrote.