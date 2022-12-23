'Cirkus' review: ‘Felt like a Sajid Khan film’, say netizens on Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde-starrer comedy caper

Cirkus movie reactions: Soon after the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus hit theatres today, critics and moviegoers slammed the movie on Twitter. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also gave Cirkus a two-star rating and called the movie outdated.

Adarsh said the movie “lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a Rohit Shetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing.”

#OneWordReview...#Cirkus: OUTDATED.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️

Lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a #RohitShetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing. #CirkusReview pic.twitter.com/vDoKULUllZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2022

Movie enthusiasts said it felt like a Sajid Khan film instead and called it Shetty’s worst-ever movie. They also condemned the movie for hardly any comedy scenes and also bashed Ranveer Singh for overacting in every frame.

A user wrote, “As a Rohit Shetty movie, I honestly thought Cirkus will be so much fun but it felt like it was a Sajid Khan movie not Rohit Shetty. I loved the story behind it did not do justice to the story well and Ranveer and Varun are amazing as always.”

As a rohit shetty movie, I honestly thought Cirkus will be so much fun but it felt like it was a Sajid khan movie not rohit shetty.

I loved the story behind it but it did not justice the story very well and Ranveer and Varun are amazing as always 💙



#Cirkus — Sid 🥺 (@Sara_BiggBoss) December 22, 2022

A movie enthusiast wondered why was Cirkus not boycotted like many other movies this year. The user tweeted, “Why was Cirkus not boycotted? Because the trailer already did it. The reviews are not surprising. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer felt unbearable. Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh what have you done?”

Why was #Cirkus not boycotted ?

Because the Trailer already did that 😑

The reviews are not surprising. The 3 and a half minute trailer felt unbearable. #RohitShetty #RanveerSingh What have you done ? 😐 — The Secret Admirer (@ArtisticPerv) December 23, 2022

Another user wrote, “Cirkus has lower advance booking than RamSsetu, Bhediya, Raksha Bandhan which were massive flops. Even Rohit Shetty films are getting rejected who has never seen a flop movie.”

#Cirkus has lower advance booking than RamSethu, Bhediya , raksha bandhan which were massive flops



Even Rohit Shetty films are getting rejected who has never seen a flop movie — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) December 23, 2022

YouTuber Yogi Baba Productions said that the movie was over in every aspect from comedy to color and the plot was confusing. He wrote, “Cirkus movie review: Cringe in the name of comedy, overacting in the name of acting, over-saturation in the name of colour, confusion in the name of the plot (sic).”

Cirkus movie review :



Comedy k naam pe cringe hai

Acting k naam pe over acting hai

Color k naam pe over saturation hai

Plot k naam pe confusion hai

😐#cirkus — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) December 23, 2022

#CirkusReview: " The film is boring and slow. #RohitShetty's worst film, #RanveerSingh looks pale and boring & overacting

Film Main Zara si bhi comedy nahi hai " : AAMIR ANSARI REVIEW



#JacquelineFernandez#Cirkus #PoojaHegde



Total Boring 😡😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/2q7q3LF4ZD — Ram Charan 🚩📿 (@nobuddy77210) December 23, 2022

#CirkusReview - 01st Half hardly any comedy barely 2 scenes but cinematography of #1980s was colorful and feel good moments #CirkusMovie and rest screenplay below average — Saheb (@Saheb_Mohammad) December 22, 2022

Furthermore, cinephile Ronak Kamat called out the producers and said they cannot blame the audience for not making a beeline in theatres when they only have the confidence to release commercial nonsense. Kamat wrote, “Cirkus reviews say the film is trash… of course. When producers only have confidence in releasing large canvas nonsense and not decent stories, this is bound to happen. Do you really want to blame audiences for not coming to theatres?”

#Cirkus reviews say the film is trash.. of course. When producers only have confidence releasing large canvas nonsense and not decent stories, this is bound to happen.

Do you really want to blame audiences for not coming to theatres? — Ronak Kamat (@Ronak_Kamat) December 23, 2022

Besides expressing their anger about lost money over subpar entertainment, netizens also shared hilarious memes.

Kya Chacha payment not credited ki 🤣🤣🤣 forgot to mention that this movie is thrasher than kashmiri files pic.twitter.com/YoMED4aGN0 — வாழ்த்துக்கள் (@Samad_06) December 23, 2022

Scenes inside Rohit Shetty office:pic.twitter.com/mp63EWfIVa — Abhi (@Awara_ilahi) December 23, 2022

#Cirkus

The review of trailer is in the trailer itself. pic.twitter.com/NAE0tUaPe8 — Dil❤Se (@India_Waale12) December 2, 2022

The Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde-starrer Cirkus focuses on two sets of identical twins who are accidentally separated at birth. They are coincidentally in the same town several years later, leading to a comedy of errors. The film is a remake of the 1982 film Angoor, which featured acting mavericks Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in lead roles. Angoor itself was based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.

The Rohit Shetty directorial stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles. It also has cameo appearances from Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. The film has been jointly backed by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series Films.

Also read: Christmas 2022: Top Christmas Movies To Binge-Watch

Also read: 'Punchline kaha hain?': Cirkus trailer triggers meme fest on Twitter

Also read: Oscar 2023: Kantara makers send nominations; RRR, Chhello Show shortlisted