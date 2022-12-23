'Cirkus' review: ‘Felt like a Sajid Khan film’, say netizens on Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde-starrer comedy caper

Cirkus movie reactions: Soon after the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus hit theatres today, critics and moviegoers slammed the movie on Twitter. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also gave Cirkus a two-star rating and called the movie outdated.
Adarsh said the movie “lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a Rohit Shetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing.”
Movie enthusiasts said it felt like a Sajid Khan film instead and called it Shetty’s worst-ever movie. They also condemned the movie for hardly any comedy scenes and also bashed Ranveer Singh for overacting in every frame.
A user wrote, “As a Rohit Shetty movie, I honestly thought Cirkus will be so much fun but it felt like it was a Sajid Khan movie not Rohit Shetty. I loved the story behind it did not do justice to the story well and Ranveer and Varun are amazing as always.”
A movie enthusiast wondered why was Cirkus not boycotted like many other movies this year. The user tweeted, “Why was Cirkus not boycotted? Because the trailer already did it. The reviews are not surprising. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer felt unbearable. Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh what have you done?”
Another user wrote, “Cirkus has lower advance booking than RamSsetu, Bhediya, Raksha Bandhan which were massive flops. Even Rohit Shetty films are getting rejected who has never seen a flop movie.”
YouTuber Yogi Baba Productions said that the movie was over in every aspect from comedy to color and the plot was confusing. He wrote, “Cirkus movie review: Cringe in the name of comedy, overacting in the name of acting, over-saturation in the name of colour, confusion in the name of the plot (sic).”
Furthermore, cinephile Ronak Kamat called out the producers and said they cannot blame the audience for not making a beeline in theatres when they only have the confidence to release commercial nonsense. Kamat wrote, “Cirkus reviews say the film is trash… of course. When producers only have confidence in releasing large canvas nonsense and not decent stories, this is bound to happen. Do you really want to blame audiences for not coming to theatres?”
Besides expressing their anger about lost money over subpar entertainment, netizens also shared hilarious memes.
The Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde-starrer Cirkus focuses on two sets of identical twins who are accidentally separated at birth. They are coincidentally in the same town several years later, leading to a comedy of errors. The film is a remake of the 1982 film Angoor, which featured acting mavericks Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in lead roles. Angoor itself was based on William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.
The Rohit Shetty directorial stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles. It also has cameo appearances from Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. The film has been jointly backed by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series Films.
