'Darlings', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', other top movie releases in August 2022

Here’s good news for movie lovers! We’re here to add to your movie experience this August. For those who love watching dark comedy, Alia Bhatt’s production and OTT debut Darlings has been released on Netflix on Friday.

For ardent Bollywood lovers, a clash of the titans will take place as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will release on August 11. Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaara will also hit theatres on August 19.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey-starrer Liger is all set to release on the silver screen on August 25 for those who love watching sports biopics.

Here’s a detailed list of the movies releasing this month:

Darlings

Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings has released on Netflix on Friday. The film focuses on a mother-daughter duo stuck in unusual circumstances. This film is a dark comedy set against the backdrop of a lower middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is Advait Chandan’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Secret Superstar. The film will release in theatres on August 11 and is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump.

The movie will show Aamir across different age groups whereas Kareena will play his love interest. The upcoming Aamir Khan film has been written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni (Naga Chaitanya) and Mona Singh.

Raksha Bandhan

The upcoming Akshay Kumar film focuses on Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and only brother of four sisters, who runs a chaat shop that was started by his father. He promises his mother on his deathbed that he will get married only after he marries his sisters into a suitable home first.

The film will release alongside Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres on August 11. Besides Akshay Kumar, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Seema Pahwa and Deepika Khanna in lead roles.

Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa (2 12) is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 19. The upcoming Taapsee Pannu film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. Besides Pannu, the film features Pavail Gulati, Nassar, Rahul Bhat and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Liger

The upcoming Vijay Deverakonda film, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, focuses on the life of a kickboxer who follows a strict exercise regime. The kickboxer has his own challenges in the form of stammering. The film will release in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides Deverakonda, the film stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in significant roles.