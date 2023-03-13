Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023: Desi Twitter goes gaga as she introduces RRR team for Naatu Naatu

Desi Twitter can’t keep calm today! There are many reasons for it – Naatu Naatu win, The Elephant Whisperers win, and Deepika Padukone, who looked resplendent on the Oscars 2023 stage. Padukone has been hailed by netizens for her introduction of the RRR team behind Naatu Naatu, a song that has managed to make everyone across the world dance to its beat.

Deepika Padukone, wearing a black Louis Vuitton gown and adorned with a Cartier necklace, took to the stage to introduce the team behind Naatu Naatu and said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger! It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu." The performance received a standing ovation.

The actress walked the Oscars 2023 red carpet in a black ball gown by Louis Vuitton that accentuated her figure, with a flare at the end. She paired her dress with a Cartier necklace, black velvet gloves, and completed her look with a neat bun.

Indian Twitter could not get over the actress’ grace and beauty. While some commented on her elegance, some were reminded of Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om, her debut movie with Shah Sukh Khan. Actress Kangana Ranaut also tweeted and said, “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (sic).”

How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/KsrADwxrPT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone was made for that dress and she poured into it #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rVEEpmswbO — sana🌚 (@dontbotheremoji) March 12, 2023

The way America is about to discover the flawless Deepika Padukone 😍 pic.twitter.com/zY0WKNW4ZT — Hema Mullur (@HemaMullur) March 13, 2023

Fifteen years into her career but it always feels like looking at her for the first time! Deepika Padukone you will always be a STAR 💫 pic.twitter.com/KSDZbYIcTM — 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@yeab_ema) March 13, 2023

Just see the grace, the poise, the elegance and the confidence to be at the world stage and do India proud... @deepikapadukone 's introduction of #NatuNatu is simply class apart!! pic.twitter.com/rlpjr0GcCa — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) March 13, 2023

just Deepika Padukone superstar-ing on a global stage ✨️ pic.twitter.com/zE541qmYuH — Tara (@sarphiriiiii) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu from RRR bagged the Best Original Song award. The award was received by composer MM Keervaani and lyricist Chandrabose who went on stage to accept the award on behalf of the team.

Another big win came from The Elephant Whisperers, made by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, that won the Best Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars 2023.

