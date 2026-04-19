Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second child, share adorable post with daughter Dua

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced on Sunday that they are expecting their second child. The couple took to Instagram to reveal the update with an adorable photo featuring their daughter, Dua, holding a pregnancy test kit that showed a positive result. Keeping the caption minimal, they added only evil eye emojis.

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The post quickly went viral, drawing a flood of congratulatory messages from fans, friends and members of the film industry.

Deepika and Ranveer had earlier stepped into parenthood in 2024. On September 8 that year, they announced the birth of their first child with a joint post that read, "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer."

The couple later revealed their daughter’s name — Dua — nearly two months after her birth, officially sharing it in November 2024.

The two actors, who dated for several years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2018, are among Bollywood’s most popular and closely followed couples.

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Ranveer is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2, which continues to perform strongly at the box office even a month after its release.

Meanwhile, Deepika has a packed lineup ahead. She will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. She is also set to collaborate with Allu Arjun in AA22xA6, helmed by Atlee.