Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to tie the knot on November 19: Reports

There are very few things that can get an Indian excited than lavish weddings and Bollywood. And if that lavish wedding happens to be of two of the brightest stars in the Hindi film industry, it could very well be the nuptial of the year. After Sonam Kapoor's wedding, rumour mills are sending fans into a tizzy with news of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding.





Deepika-Ranveer's wedding has also been anticipated by fans for a while now but no confirmation ever saw the light of the day. Until now. A report in SpotBoyE mentions that the couple has decided on the date for their wedding. According to the report, the wedding will be held in Mumbai on November 19.





If the news is to be believed Deepika and Ranveer were considering a July day to tie the knot but had to push it to November. People in the know mention that the actress has been busy with wedding shopping. Her parents flew from Mumbai to Bengaluru as well to finalise the wedding date.







However, there has been no confirmation from either side. Later, Ranveer Singh dismissed the news as rumours and said he will "shout from the rooftops" once they finalise the plans. We'll see about that, Ranveer.







Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating since their 2013 movie Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela. The duo went on to star in 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat in 2018.