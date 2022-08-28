'Delhi Crime S2', 'Maharani S2'; other top OTT releases this week

Here's to some good news for movie lovers! If you have plans to binge-and-chill for this weekend, we have you covered. Those who love watching fast-paced crime thrillers, Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal-starrer Delhi Crime Season 2 is available on Netflix and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is already streaming on Disney+Hotstar. In case you love watching political dramas, season 2 of the Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah-starrer series Maharani has been released on SonyLIV. Love story enthusiasts can check out season 3 of the Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh-starrer Please Find Attached on Amazon Prime Video.

Here's a list of top OTT releases this week:

Delhi Crime Season 2 (Netflix)

Season 2 of the Emmy Award winning crime thriller series focuses on DCP Vartika Chaturvedi who leads a search for the culprits in a gangrape case. The series is said to be based on the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case. It features Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Yashaswini Dayama and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles.

Maharani Season 2 (SonyLIV)

Second season of the political drama focuses on an illiterate woman Rani Bharti who is a homemaker and wife of Bihar CM Bheema Bharti. Due to a turn of events, Bheema announces Rani as his successor, leaving everyone surprised. The series features Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, and Pramod Pathak in leading roles.

Liger (Theatres)

The latest Vijay Deverakonda film focuses on a street fighter with speech defects who goes onto become a successful MMA fighter. Ananya Panday will make her foray into Tollywood with the Puri Jagannadh directorial, which also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres near you on Thursday.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach (Disney+Hotstar)

The crime thriller's second season focuses on Anu Chandra who stabs her husband and delves into the reasons behind Anu taking the extreme step. While the evidence and confession in the case are obvious, advocate Madhav Mishra is out to get the truth. The series features Pankaj Tripathi, Purab Kohli, Swastika Mukherjee, and Shweta Basu Prasad in significant roles.

Please Find Attached Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Season 3 of the romcom series focuses on two office colleagues – Shaurya and Sanya– who decided to become flatmates and end up falling in love, eventually. They try to balance their work and personal lives in Mumbai but constantly struggle to do so. It features Ayush Mehra, Barkha Singh, and Vaibhavi Upadhyay in pivotal roles.

Queer Eye: Brazil (Netflix)

The reality show focuses on Brazil's Fab Five who use their knowledge of well-being, style, grooming, design, and culture to transform everyday heroes' lives. It features Fred Nicacio, Rica Benozzati and Luca Scarpelli.

Ananya (Amazon Prime Video)

The film focuses on the life of a girl whose life is in shambles due to an accident, but she overcomes all difficulties due to her sheer willpower. It features Hruta Durgule, Amey Wagh, and Yogesh Soman in significant roles.

HIT: The First Case (Netflix)

The film focuses on a police officer who is facing a personal tragedy but must put his feelings aside and focus on investigating a missing case. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Dalip Tahil, and Sanjay Narvekar in pivotal roles.