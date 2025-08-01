'Dhadak 2' Twitter review: 'Far more grounded than Dhadak,' say netizens on Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri film

Dhadak 2, the romantic drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, hit the silver screens today. After the film's first shows were over, netizens were quick to share their reactions.

Netizens said that the film strikes all the right emotional chords, with some calling it far more grounded than its predecessor, the 2018 film Dhadak, which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor. Others liked the performances of the film but felt that the music was a major letdown.

" Bold, bruising, and far more grounded than its predecessor. #Dhadak2 might not have the music magic of part one, but it hits harder where it counts — the heart #SiddhantChaturvedi and #TriptiiDimri are electric. That finale? Devastatingly good," a social media user commented.

A second user tweeted: "Trailer se hi pata lag gaya tha ki ye ek behtareen film hogi. Can't wait to watch."

"Sharp writing... Captivating, emotionally-charged second half... Solid performances... #Dhadak2 works for the most part... But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. #Dhadak2Review.. It's Major Drawback is that this is a Pure remake -2k25," a third user said.

"The film is great, the writing is good. The story is heartwarming and the second part is emotional. The acting of the stars in the film is also good. 'Dhadak 2' is fine in most aspects, but the love story does not have the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. #TriptiDimri has been my favourite from #Bulbbul," another user wrote.

"#Dhadak2 has the elements where you'll laugh and fall in love but with some unexpected turns and twist which go against the pair #SiddhantChaturdevi and #TriptiiDimri in the film. Surely an eye-opener," yet another user said.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The film focuses on Nilesh and Vidhi, who fall in love with each other but tragedy strikes when caste differences creep up and threaten their relationship.

Besides Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film stars Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma, and Harish Khanna in significant roles. The film was released in theatres alongside Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 on August 1.