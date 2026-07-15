'Dhamaal 4' box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's comedy nears ₹100 crore in India, crosses ₹115 crore globally

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continued its steady run at the box office on its first Tuesday, showing resilience despite the usual weekday slowdown. The comedy entertainer earned an estimated ₹9.5 crore net in India on Day 5, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹83.25 crore after five days in theatres.

Advertisement

The film's impressive run has pushed its India gross collection to ₹99.44 crore, putting it just shy of the ₹100 crore milestone in the domestic market, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Internationally, Dhamaal 4 has collected ₹16 crore, taking its worldwide gross box office collection to ₹115.44 crore within five days of release.

DO CHECKOUT: 'Dhamaal 4' Twitter review: 'Perfect family package,' say netizens on Ajay Devgn's latest film

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 revives one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises with an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The film has benefited from positive word of mouth, family audiences, and the franchise's popularity, helping it maintain strong box office collections even after a blockbuster opening weekend.

Advertisement

Dhamaal 4 recorded its strongest occupancy on Day 5 in Chennai (29%) and Lucknow (28%), followed by Jaipur (22.3%), according to Sacnilk. Among key metropolitan markets, Mumbai reported 19.3% occupancy, while the National Capital Region (18.5%), Pune (16.5%), Ahmedabad (16.3%), Bengaluru (15.5%) and Hyderabad (14.3%) continued to contribute steadily to the film's nationwide box office performance.

ALSO READ: Govinda returns after 7 years: The comeback film he hopes will inspire a new generation

The film opened with ₹16.5 crore on Friday, followed by ₹21.25 crore on Saturday and ₹28.5 crore on Sunday, before witnessing the expected weekday dip with ₹8.75 crore on Monday. It bounced back slightly on Tuesday with an estimated ₹9.5 crore, indicating that audience interest remains intact.

Advertisement

The coming weekend will be crucial for Dhamaal 4 as it looks to comfortably cross the ₹100 crore India gross mark while adding to its worldwide tally. However, the film is expected to face competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is scheduled to hit theatres later this week and could impact screen availability and collections.