'Dhindhora 2', 'Operation Safed Sagar', 'Family Business': Netflix's India slate for 2026 out! Movies, series to watch out

Netflix is marking 10 years in India with its most ambitious content slate so far, announcing 21 original films and series set to roll out in 2026. Revealed at the platform’s Next on Netflix showcase, the lineup brings together some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment alongside new stories and returning franchises across genres.

Advertisement

The slate includes a mix of drama, crime, comedy, romance, legal thrillers and war narratives, underscoring Netflix’s continued push to deepen its investment in Indian storytelling. While release dates remain undisclosed, the platform described 2026 as a milestone year that signals the beginning of its next chapter in India.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content at Netflix India, said the past decade has shaped the platform’s understanding of India’s diverse audiences. She added that there is “no single way to tell an Indian story,” noting that Netflix is expanding partnerships across studios and creators to reflect the country’s varied voices.

Dhindora 2

Netflix expands its comedy slate with the return of Bhuvan Bam’s hit series. Dhindora 2 brings back fan-favourite characters while promising fresh storylines and heightened chaos.

Advertisement

Operation Safed Sagar

Set against the Kargil conflict, the war drama focuses on the Indian Air Force’s covert reconnaissance missions and stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill and Dia Mirza.

Ikka

One of the most talked-about announcements, Ikka reunites Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna as rival lawyers in a tense courtroom showdown. Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome round out the cast.

Family Business

A high-stakes corporate drama, Family Business stars Anil Kapoor as powerful tycoon Jeh Davar, whose fallout with his protégé, played by Vijay Varma, sparks a bitter battle over legacy and control. The series also features Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia.

Kartavya

Headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Kartavya follows a police officer pushed to confront moral limits as professional threats collide with personal stakes. The film also stars Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra.

Advertisement

Hello Bachhon

Based on the early life of Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey, Hello Bachhon stars Vineet Kumar Singh and traces the educator’s journey to making learning more accessible. The series is produced by The Viral Fever.

Maa Behen

Starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, Maa Behen follows an unlikely trio whose lives spiral after a mysterious dead body enters the picture, leading to dark humour and mounting tension.

Talaash: A Mother's Search

Parineeti Chopra takes on a layered, performance-driven role in this emotionally charged drama centred on loss, identity and resilience.

Lust Stories 3

The popular anthology returns with films by Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vikramaditya Motwane, continuing its exploration of love, desire and modern relationships.

Mamla Legal Hai 2

The offbeat courtroom comedy returns with Ravi Kishan stepping in as a judge, as bizarre cases and personal chaos escalate for the ensemble cast.

Netflix also confirmed new regional originals, including Tamil crime drama Legacy starring R Madhavan and Telugu comedy Super Subbu. Among returning favourites, The Great Indian Kapil Show has been renewed for season five, while Mismatched will conclude with its fourth and final season.

Advertisement

With its expansive 2026 lineup, Netflix is positioning itself for its biggest year in India yet, doubling down on scale, star power and diverse storytelling.