Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar apologises over screening glitches and delays in parts of India

Dhurandhar 2: To say that moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an understatement. But what was expected to be an unmatchable experience turned to disappointment for some viewers after some screenings were delayed or cancelled across several parts of India. The glitches impacted show timings, especially the dubbed versions for the paid previews.

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Acknowledging the situation, director Aditya Dhar apologised to moviegoers. “Dhurandhar is not just a film for us - it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language. Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards,” said the statement from Jio Studios and B62 on Wednesday.

Paid premiere shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge were cancelled in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana just hours before their scheduled screenings, forcing theatres to replace them with the film’s original Hindi version.

The statement added that the Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning – Thursday, the day of the release – due to “unforeseen technical difficulties”. “If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the Inconvenience,” the statement added.

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WHAT HAPPENED

Cinema chains in major cities including Delhi-NCR and Mumbai faced operational challenges and several paid premiere shows of Dhurandhar 2 were cancelled or rescheduled. IMAX bookings were temporarily suspended and some theatres awaited the film’s digital print, causing confusion among ticket holders.

At US Cinemas in Greater Noida, screenings were delayed because the theatre had not yet received the film print, officials told India Today. Failure to deliver Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions on time, forcing exhibitors to cancel regional-language premieres, was also reported.

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Across multiple theatres, paid preview shows scheduled for 5:30 pm on Wednesday were cancelled, triggering refund announcements and last-minute changes to the screening schedule. Social media posts indicated that the issue affected several cities and theatre chains nationwide.

Further updates suggested that the core issue was the non-delivery of dubbed versions.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been certified A by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film’s final runtime is three hours, forty-nine minutes, and six seconds. Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the film is set to release worldwide on March 19.

