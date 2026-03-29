'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh’s film sets new record, beats 'Jawan', 'Animal' 

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge registered a sharp jump on Day 10, collecting a net of ₹62.85 crore across 18,820 shows, marking a 50.5% increase from Day 9’s ₹41.75 crore and signalling strong second week momentum.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film is also leading a key consistency metric when compared with other recent blockbusters.

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As of Day 11, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 3,532 shows and has collected a net of ₹6.15 crore Live today. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹937.70 crore and the total India net to ₹784.92 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Before this, total India net collections had reached ₹778.77 crore, while India gross collections stood at ₹930.44 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed ₹296.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹1,226.44 crore.

Dhurandhar's consistency is taking over

What is standing out in the film’s run is its ability to sustain high daily collections, not just peak early.

In the Hindi market, ₹40 crore net per day is seen as a benchmark for blockbuster performance. Sustaining that level across weekdays is rare, and this is where Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has pulled ahead.

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The film maintained ₹40+ crore Hindi net collections for 8 consecutive days, outperforming Pushpa: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Jawan, and Animal.

How others performed

According to the Sacnilk report on Saturday, most films tend to see collections drop below ₹40 crore after the opening weekend.

Pushpa: The Rule maintained ₹40+ crore Hindi net for 5 consecutive days before falling below the mark after Monday.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion crossed ₹40 crore Hindi net for its first 4 days.

Jawan sustained the mark for 4 days during its opening stretch.

Animal also maintained ₹40 crore Hindi net for 4 days before collections eased.

In contrast, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continued to stay above ₹40 crore well into weekdays and even into the second Thursday, extending its streak to 8 days.

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Why this matters

Opening numbers are often driven by advance bookings and hype, but weekday performance reflects audience response.

The 8-day ₹40 crore streak shows the film is sustaining momentum through word of mouth and repeat footfall, not just initial demand.

Film snapshot

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a spy action thriller built around an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating deep inside hostile territory.

The story follows an Indian operative who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal networks and political system while pursuing those behind the 26/11 attacks and dealing with larger emerging threats.

The film was shot back-to-back with its first part. Principal photography began in July 2024 in Bangkok and wrapped in October 2025. Filming locations included Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, along with Thailand, with several locations used to recreate Pakistan-based settings.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.