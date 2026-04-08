'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh's film maintains its run; Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand react

Most Bollywood films are forgotten by the 20th day, but not the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2. The high-octane spy actioner is holding its ground at the box office with impressive consistency and strong word of mouth from the audience.

Is this the box office comeback story Bollywood was waiting for? As of its 20th day, Dhurandhar 2 maintained its box office run in India. The film made a total of ₹674.17 crore in its first week and went on to make ₹263.65 crore in its second week, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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It further made ₹21.55 crore on its third Friday, ₹25.65 crore on its third Saturday, ₹28.25 crore on its third Sunday, ₹10 crore on its third Monday, and ₹10.10 crore on its third Tuesday. With this, the film's India net box office collections reached ₹1,033.37 crore, translating into gross collections of ₹1,237.21 crore.

At the worldwide box office, the film has made a total of ₹1,641.21 crore so far.

As the film continues to solidify its box office standing, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand reacted on social media.

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While addressing the chatter around her silence on Dhurandhar 2's resounding success, Deepika responded in the comments section of an Instagram post, saying, “I watched it way before any of you did,” before adding, “Now who is the joke on?”

Not just this, Siddharth Anand, known for films like Pathaan and Fighter, also took to social media to respond to comedian Zakir Khan's comments on Dhurandhar at an awards show.

In a post on X, Anand wrote, "Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB’s since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution (sic)."

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Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB’s since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution 😂 — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 7, 2026

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the sequel of the 2025 blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. The film focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian undercover agent who is on a mission to dismantle terror networks in Pakistan with India in their crosshairs.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil in significant roles.