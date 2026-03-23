'Dhurandhar 2' box office day 4: Aditya Dhar's mega film nears ₹700 crore worldwide, crosses Gadar 2 lifetime collection

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run, crossing ₹691 crore worldwide within just four days of release. Driven by strong weekend traction and sustained audience turnout, the spy thriller has quickly established itself among the biggest Bollywood hits.

On Day 4, the Ranveer Singh-led film maintained its pace at the domestic box office, collecting ₹114.85 crore net in India, a marginal 1.6% increase over the previous day.

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Hindi version drives dominance

The film’s performance remains heavily anchored in its Hindi version, which contributed ₹107 crore net from 18,779 shows on Sunday, with an occupancy of 82%.

Among the dubbed versions, Telugu added ₹5.25 crore with 69% occupancy, while Tamil brought in ₹2.50 crore at 53%. Malayalam and Kannada continued to contribute marginally, with ₹9 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.

Overall occupancy for the Hindi (2D) version stood at 83.5%, with peak footfall during afternoon and evening shows. Key markets such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad reported occupancy levels exceeding 85–90%.

Strong global numbers

With Sunday’s collections, the film’s India gross has reached ₹541.97 crore, with ₹454.12 crore net so far.

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Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has added ₹149.35 crore, taking its worldwide gross to ₹691.32 crore. The film has now surpassed the global lifetime collection of Sunny Deol’s Gadar (₹686 crore).

Weekend surge after strong opening

The film opened with ₹43 crore from paid previews, followed by a massive ₹102.55 crore on Day 1. Collections dipped to ₹80.72 crore on Friday before rebounding over the weekend with ₹113 crore on Saturday and ₹114.85 crore on Sunday.

Overseas markets add momentum

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the overseas trend, writing, “#Xclusiv... SENSATIONAL SATURDAY – 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' GOES ON A RAMPAGE OVERSEAS – CHECK DATA FROM KEY MARKETS… #DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas Note: Day-wise data till Saturday.”

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According to available data, the film has earned $7.61 million (₹71.43 crore) in the US. Canada contributed $3.27 million (₹30.75 crore), while the UK added £1.57 million (₹19.66 crore). Australia recorded A$2.56 million (₹16.93 crore), with additional contributions from New Zealand and Germany.

Cast and production

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

With weekday trends now in focus, the film has already cemented its position as one of the biggest box office performers in recent times.