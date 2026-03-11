'Dhurandhar 2 could shake south cinema if...': Filmmaker RGV's big take on Ranveer Singh's starrer sequel

The upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, could massively influence the current box-office outlook, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma said. According to the director, the film has the calibre to challenge the dominance of southern cinema, but only if it achieves collections in the Rs 1500–2000 crore range.

Advertisement

RGV on the film’s potential to change box office trends

During an interview with Variety India, Varma explained that a huge box-office run for the sequel could alter the ongoing trend in which southern films dominate the commercial landscape.

“If Dhurandhar 2 creates numbers like Rs 1500–2000 crores, then all the south films will go for a toss,” Varma said.

He also suggested that several southern commercial action films continue to follow what he described as an “old-school” style of spectacle and storytelling.

The upcoming sequel follows the massive success of Dhurandhar, which reportedly earned close to ₹1300 crore globally after its theatrical release in December last year.

Why the sequel might go bigger?

He pointed out that one of the biggest strengths of the sequel is the emotional connection viewers already have with its characters and narrative.

Advertisement

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller centres on Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian operative working in Pakistan.

“The audience has invested in the characters and the story so much. I think they will just follow the trajectory from part one,” he said.

He further pointed out that both parts were filmed simultaneously, giving the story a continuous flow.

“It’s like one film split into two,” Varma noted, drawing comparisons with the storytelling style used in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

A more grounded style of action

Varma also praised the franchise's approach to action sequences, calling them more realistic compared to the exaggerated style often seen in mainstream commercial films.

Advertisement

“You can't have people flying in the air and kicking in the air. It's got to be real,” he said.

The filmmaker also reacted positively to the recently released trailer for Dhurandhar 2, applauding Dhar on social media and describing the film's scale as “stratospheric”.

Release date and box office competition

Initially, the film was set to clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, featuring Yash. However, the anticipated box-office battle was avoided after the film was moved to June.

Despite that change, Dhurandhar 2 will still face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is scheduled to release on the same day.

Apart from Singh, the film features a large ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.