'Dhurandhar 2' hits Rs 9.20 cr in North America pre-sales, set to challenge all Bollywood records in region

Advance ticket sales for Dhurandhar 2 in North America have already crossed the Rs 9.20 cr ($1 million) mark for the opening day, putting the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller on course to challenge the biggest opening-day record for a Bollywood film in the region.

Trade reports suggest the film is witnessing strong demand across the United States and Canada, with advance bookings continuing to grow even though more than a week remains before the theatrical release. If the current trend holds, the film is expected to surpass the ₹10.05 crore opening-day advance sales record set by Animal in the North American market.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A significant portion of the bookings has come from premiere shows scheduled ahead of the official release. Early reports indicate that premiere ticket sales alone are nearing Rs 6.44 cr ($700,000), highlighting the strong anticipation for the sequel among overseas audiences.

The momentum is not limited to North America. Globally, advance bookings for the first day have already crossed ₹30 crore gross, signalling strong interest in the film across key markets.

In India as well, the makers have planned paid preview shows, and the response to these screenings has been substantial. Domestic advance bookings for the previews have reportedly crossed ₹20 crore gross, including block bookings, with several days still remaining before the shows begin.

With strong buzz surrounding the sequel, impressive advance booking figures, and continued demand across international markets, Dhurandhar 2 appears set for a significant opening weekend at the global box office.