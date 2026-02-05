'Dhurandhar 2' OTT release date: Where, when to watch Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar's sequel

Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix recently, quickly becoming one of the most discussed titles and reigniting excitement around its sequel. In a notable industry move, Jio Hotstar has acquired the digital rights for Dhurandhar 2, shifting the sequel's streaming platform. This decision was made by Jio Studios to enhance the value of their non-theatrical rights holdings.

Netflix initially tried to secure both parts of the franchise for Rs. 175 crores before the first instalment's release. Jio Studios, however, chose to wait, confident in their property's potential, and ultimately secured a substantial deal for the sequel alone.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Netflix wanted to buy both the instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release, and have secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double of what Netflix paid to acquire the first part."

The first part’s digital rights were reportedly sold to Netflix for Rs. 85 crores. In contrast, the Rs. 150 crores paid for Dhurandhar 2 represents a significant increase and one of the largest digital deals in recent years.

"The Rs. 150 crores received by Jio Studios is one of the biggest digital deals in the last few years, as the OTT players have generally slowed down on the acquisition front. But the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, aided by demand from the audience, has pushed the players to pay a premium," said a source.

The market for digital rights in India has generally slowed, with platforms being more cautious in high-value acquisitions. The Dhurandhar 2 deal, however, stands out, reflecting the franchise's strong audience pull and commercial momentum.

Industry analysts note that the substantial price jump between the two instalments highlights both the rising competition among OTT platforms and the value of successful franchises.

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to premiere on Jio Hotstar in May 2026.