Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller online

After a record-breaking run at the box office, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is now gearing up for its digital release, with industry reports suggesting that the film is likely to stream on JioHotstar once its theatrical run concludes. However, an official announcement from the makers of the platform is still awaited.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to multiple reports, the film is expected to arrive on OTT either in the last week of May 2026 or the first week of June 2026. The move marks a shift in streaming strategy, as the first instalment of the franchise was released on Netflix.

A blockbuster run at the box office

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of 2026. Released on March 19, the film coincided with major festivals including Eid, Ugadi, Navreh and Navroz, boosting its opening numbers.

The film has reportedly grossed over Rs 1,653.67 crore worldwide so far, placing it among the top 10 highest-grossing films globally this year. It has also surpassed the domestic net collection of Baahubali 2, underlining its massive box office performance.

Advertisement

The sequel also faced competition at the box office from Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh but maintained strong momentum throughout its run.

Dhurandhar 2 story

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a Hindi-language spy action-thriller and the second and final instalment in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise. The film continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who operates undercover as Hamza Ali Manzari.

The narrative follows his mission to infiltrate criminal networks and political systems in Pakistan, while pursuing revenge linked to the 26/11 attacks. The sequel expands on the scale of the first film, diving deeper into espionage, conflict and geopolitical tensions.

Dhurandhar 2 runtime

The film has a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films in recent times.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 cast

The film features a large ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Several actors reprise their roles from the first film, adding continuity to the storyline.

Produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film was shot across multiple locations, including Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Thailand.