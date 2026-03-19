'Dhurandhar 2' OTT release: When, where to watch Ranveer Singh's film online

Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has arrived in cinemas, but conversations have already shifted to its digital release as audiences look ahead to its OTT debut.

The film opened in theatres on March 19, 2026, with early screenings held a day prior in select locations. Positioned as a high-scale follow-up to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, the sequel expands its espionage-driven storyline with bigger stakes and a wider canvas.

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So far, the makers have not announced a confirmed streaming date. The film is expected to complete its theatrical run before moving to a digital platform, in line with the release pattern followed by most big-budget Hindi films.

On the platform front, industry buzz suggests that JioHotstar is likely to secure the streaming rights, according to media reports. While this has not been formally confirmed by the producers, indications around the film's distribution partnerships point in that direction.

The film has also generated substantial momentum at the box office, collecting ₹44 crore gross even before full release day, as per Sacnilk. This plays a key role in determining how long it stays in theatres before making the transition to streaming.

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Typically, films of this scale take several weeks to move from cinemas to OTT platforms, although the exact timing often depends on theatrical performance and distribution strategy.

About the movie

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the story of an elite intelligence officer navigating a web of global espionage, covert missions and high-risk political conflicts. The sequel builds on the first film's narrative, raising the stakes with a more expansive storyline that spans multiple locations and deeper international intrigue.

Ranveer Singh reprises his lead role, with the film also featuring a strong supporting cast including key returning and new characters integral to the mission-driven plot. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres on March 19, 2026, following early preview screenings in select cities.